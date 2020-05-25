12 new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, bringing local total to 454

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported 12 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 454, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth, Ont., involving people ranging in age from under 10 to their 60s.

Four of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired. The source of infection for the rest of the new cases has been labelled as “undetermined” or “under investigation.”

Of the health unit’s 454 COVID-19 cases, 340 have recovered, while 105 are associated with a local institutional outbreak and eight are hospitalized.

There are currently coronavirus outbreaks at Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie, Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene and Collingwood Nursing Home in Collingwood.

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Monday, the province of Ontario reported 404 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 25,904, including 2,102 deaths.