Health

12 new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, bringing local total to 454

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 4:26 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health minister says increase to social gatherings delayed due to numbers
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Monday that while there had been discussions of increasing the number of people in social gatherings, due to the increase of cases and incidents like the large crowd at Trinity Bellwoods this past weekend, the increase has been delayed.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported 12 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 454, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth, Ont., involving people ranging in age from under 10 to their 60s.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Muskoka District council endorses local business recovery fund

Four of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired. The source of infection for the rest of the new cases has been labelled as “undetermined” or “under investigation.”

Of the health unit’s 454 COVID-19 cases, 340 have recovered, while 105 are associated with a local institutional outbreak and eight are hospitalized.

There are currently coronavirus outbreaks at Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie, Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene and Collingwood Nursing Home in Collingwood.

READ MORE: 404 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 25,904

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Monday, the province of Ontario reported 404 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 25,904, including 2,102 deaths.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario minister says temporary management of 2 long-term care homes due to spread
