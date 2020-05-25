Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Doug Ford encourages everyone who visited crowded Toronto park to get tested

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 3:01 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario’s Ford encourages Trinity Bellwoods Park crowds to get tested
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the people who went to Trinity Bellwoods Park on Saturday should all get tested for the novel coronavirus, as well as anyone who has been in large gatherings recently.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is encouraging everyone who visited a crowded Toronto park over the weekend to get tested for the novel coronavirus.

“I’m disappointed, to say the least, with everyone that showed up to Trinity Bellwoods on Saturday,” Ford said during his press conference Monday.

“Why don’t you do us all a favour and go get tested now? Go to a local hospital assessment centre and get tested. And I encourage anyone who’s been in any large gatherings like that … they need to get tested. That’s what I would recommend.”

READ MORE: Mayor apologizes for 'mistakes' made during visit to crowded Toronto park

Thousands of people showed up at Trinity Bellwoods Park on Saturday in apparent defiance of physical-distancing regulations.

The gatherings drew sharp criticism from officials, who said scenes like that could cause a setback in the fight against COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus

“These are smart young people that were there — like, come on guys. Give me a break,” Ford said.

“Don’t do reckless things like that.”

Ford said he’s worried that people who went to the park could have transmitted the virus to family members once they returned home.

“Weren’t they thinking of them when they went there?” Ford asked.

As testing requirements were eased on Sunday, Ford said anyone who wants to be tested for the novel coronavirus in the province is now able to do so.

