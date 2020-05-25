143 of 170 coronavirus cases resolved in Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland and Haliburton counties

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports Monday that nearly 85 per cent of its cases of the novel coronavirus have been resolved.

Of the health unit’s 170 cases reported as of 3:15 p.m. Monday, 143 have now been declared resolved, or approximately 84.1 per cent.

That includes 147 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-four of the cases are deemed high-risk contacts — asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case — 16 fewer from the 40 reported on Friday.

Of the 147 cases, 120 are now resolved. Nine of the cases required hospitalization. There have been 32 deaths in the municipality due to COVID-19 complications, 28 of them associated with the outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, which was declared over on May 14.

There remain two outbreaks in the municipality: Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon and Fenelon Court long-term care home in Fenelon Falls.

In Northumberland County, there have been 16 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with all of them now resolved. One of the cases was deemed a high-risk contact.

Likewise in Haliburton County, all seven confirmed cases have been resolved, with one case considered a high-risk contact.

Both counties had one case that required hospitalization and there were no deaths.