Okanagan weather: rain rolls out, chance of showers Tuesday

Rain rolled in to start the final week of May and stuck around all day, keeping conditions cool and damp with an afternoon high back in the mid-teens.

The main frontal boundary bringing the precipitation pulls out Monday night with some sunshine returning by Tuesday morning.

There is a chance of some clouds and the chance of an afternoon shower Tuesday afternoon in the Central and North Okanagan as temperatures return to the low 20s.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with more clouds moving in Thursday as highs return to the mid-20s before hopping into the upper 20s under partly cloudy skies to finish the week on Friday.

The final weekend of May kicks off in the heat with temperatures approaching the 30s before falling into the mid-20s Sunday as clouds, showers and the risk of thunderstorms return.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

