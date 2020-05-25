Halifax to provide coronavirus update on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Regional Municipality is set to provide an update on its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The municipality is facing a series of tough decisions as a result of the pandemic, which has stalled tax collection and multiple forms of income for the municipality.

Municipal councillors continue to look for $85 million in budget cuts that are needed.

Forecasts have shown the municipality will see a $44-million shortfall this year with $20 million of that coming directly from a loss of transit revenue.

Since the pandemic hit, transit has offered free services. Parking fees have also been waived, although they are set to resume on June 1.

Residential and commercial tax payments have also been deferred and are estimated to result in a $188-million economic shortfall that won’t be immediately recovered by the municipality, resulting in cash flow shortages.

The municipality is looking to secure a short-term loan of $188 million from the Nova Scotia government. The loan has a three-year repayment period with an interest rate of 1.1 per cent, which council will need to approve first.

In April, HRM laid off more than 1,400 casual, seasonal and part-time workers.

Jacques Dubé, the chief administrative officer for the municipality, said at the time that further layoffs could be examined.

Dubé and Mayor Mike Savage are set to provide the update on Monday at 1:00 p.m. AT.