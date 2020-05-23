Halifax to resume collecting parking fees June 1

Send this page to someone via email

More than two months after waiving all parking fees Halifax is set to resume collecting fees on June 1.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) implemented sweeping measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on March 19, including the waiving of parking fees at all of its meters, and suspending the enforcement of hourly and monthly permit parking.

But as Nova Scotia begins to relax its COVID-19-related restrictions the city said it will resume paid parking, hourly parking and enforcement.

All parking metres will be turned “on” throughout the municipality on June 1 and will require payment.

Time-restricted parking and loading will be enforced and the municipality says that new temporary 15-minute parking zones have installed to facilitate the short-term pick-up needs of restaurants and other businesses.

Accessible parking, tow-away zones and transit priority lanes will continue to be enforced.

The HRM says that all parking permits that expired in March through June will remain valid until customer service centres reopen.

This includes monthly and residential parking permits.

Halifax will share updated direction on how to renew permits when its service centres reopen.