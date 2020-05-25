Nick Cordero’s wife reveals he’s been fighting ‘new lung infection’

Send this page to someone via email

Three days after saying Nick Cordero‘s ongoing and lengthy battle with COVID-19 was “going a little downhill,” his wife, Amanda Kloots, has disclosed that the Broadway star was actually fighting a “new lung infection.”

The 38-year-old professional fitness instructor provided her followers and fans of the Broadway star with the update on his condition via Instagram stories on Saturday, according to Billboard.

“So just a little update,” she said. “Nick suffered from (a) new lung infection earlier this week.”

While Kloots said the development had made it “a tough week” for the couple, she remained positive, adding that Cordero, 41, has “been slowly recovering.”

Actor Nick Cordero attends the after party for the opening night of ‘Bullets Over Broadway’ in New York City on April 10, 2014. The Canadian Press/Brad Barket/Invision/AP

“Day by day, hour by hour, he is getting better,” she said. “He is slowly getting back to where he was before this infection came about, and that’s good.”

Before disclosing that her husband had developed a lung infection, Kloots said Cordero simply had “a bad morning” in a video last Wednesday before breaking down into tears in her car.

The day prior, she also alluded to some respiratory issues, specifically in her husband’s left lung.

“The left lung is the same,” Kloots wrote in a May 19 update. “So (it’s) still causing issues that we need to get clear. Prayers for the left lung clearing.”

However, Kloots didn’t elaborate on how serious the Hamilton, Ont.-born actor’s condition was until her most recent update.

“We’re hoping that he can come off some medications and that his settings on machines can come down,” she said, suggesting that Cordero was still on life-support.

“Right now, we’re just looking for slow, steady (and) small wins to keep him resting and recovering,” added Kloots.

Kloots admitted the ordeal has “exhausted” her “physically, emotionally and mentally.”

“It’s just been the craziest ride ever, but you know, we’re still here and we’re still fighting,” she said.

Despite the circumstances, Kloots remained positive and expressed pride in Cordero’s strength.

(L-R) Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero attend the Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots collaboration launch event on Aug. 27, 2019 in New York City with their son Elvis. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beyond Yoga

“I’m really proud of how strong he is,” she said of her husband. “And gosh, what he’s gone through, and his will.”

In one final video, Kloots noted that people should not take their loved ones for granted. She proceeded to encourage her followers to embrace the people close to them and tell them how much they are loved.

Cordero has been fighting COVID-19 for nearly two months now. He was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 31.

He remained in critical condition on a ventilator and unconscious until two weeks ago after having contracted the novel coronavirus.

During treatment, Cordero had experienced blood clotting in his right leg. Though he was treated with blood thinners for a while to help stop the clots, his doctors decided to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding.

On May 12, Kloots announced that Cordero had woken up from a medically induced coma, weeks after having his right leg amputated as a result of complications from COVID-19.

“Dada is awake. He is awake, guys,” she said to her friends and followers on Instagram while dancing around in excitement with the couple’s 10-month-old son, Elvis.

As of this writing, it’s unclear if Cordero is still fighting the “new lung infection.”

—