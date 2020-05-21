Nick Cordero’s wife says his coronavirus battle going ‘downhill,’ breaks down in tears in video

Send this page to someone via email

Amanda Kloots, the wife of Hamilton, Ont.-born Broadway star Nick Cordero, has updated fans on her husband’s condition in the midst of his bout with COVID-19.

On Wednesday afternoon, the professional dancer took to her Instagram stories to tell followers that Cordero, 41, “had a bad morning” in hospital and that things are looking a “little downhill” for him.

“Nick has had a bad morning,” said Kloots, 38.

“Unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers … mega prayers right now,” she added as she broke down into tears.

“Please cheer and please pray for Nick today, and I know that this virus is not going to get him down.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s not how (Nick’s) story ends. So please keep us in your thoughts and prayers today. Thank you.”

Though Kloots didn’t specify exactly what her spouse’s “bad morning” entailed, the evening prior on May 19, she suggested Cordero was having respiratory issues — as is common with COVID-19 — specifically in his left lung.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Nicks (sic) right lung is looking better,” she wrote on Tuesday in an Instagram story, alongside a photo of her husband. “For two days it’s been clear.

“The left lung is the same. So (it’s) still causing issues that we need to get clear. Prayers for the left lung clearing.”

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero attend the Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots Collaboration Launch Event on Aug. 27, 2019 in New York City with their son Elvis. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beyond Yoga

Initially, Cordero was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 31 and remained on a ventilator, unconscious, until last week after having contracted the life-threatening virus.

As a result of that, Cordero had experienced blood clotting in his right leg. Though he was treated with blood thinners for a while to help stop the clots, his doctors decided to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding.

READ MORE: Ryan Seacrest responds to rumours he had a stroke on TV

Story continues below advertisement

On May 12, Kloots announced that Cordero had woken up from a medically induced coma, weeks after having his right leg amputated as a result of complications from COVID-19.

“Dada is awake. He is awake, guys,” she said to her friends and followers on Instagram while dancing around in excitement with the couple’s 10-month-old son, Elvis.

“He is awake. It’s just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes (or) closing his eyes takes … all of his energy.”

“This is a long road, a very long road,” said Kloots in another Instagram post. “We are on our way to #CodeRocky” — referring to when a patient beats COVID-19 and is able to leave the hospital, according to Peacehealth.org.

Story continues below advertisement

Cordero is best known for his starring roles in smash-hit Broadway shows Waitress and Bullets Over Broadway — which earned him a Tony Award nomination — as well as the 2017 Zach Braff film Going in Style.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

1:06 Coronavirus outbreak: U.S.-Canada border closure extended another 30 days Coronavirus outbreak: U.S.-Canada border closure extended another 30 days

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—