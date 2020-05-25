Menu

Crime

Tracing the gunman’s path. RCMP searched N.S. shooter’s in-car data, court docs show

By Andrew Russell , Brian Hill and Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 11:18 am
Updated May 25, 2020 11:28 am
Nova Scotia gunman’s ex-neighbour says she tried to stop him earlier
WATCH: Nova Scotia gunman's ex-neighbour says she tried to stop him earlier

Police seized a number of computers, cellphones, and the in-car data of two vehicles as part of the investigation into the mass shooting in Nova Scotia last month, according to newly unsealed court documents released Monday.

The documents, known as information to obtain (ITOs), suggest RCMP are investigating whether the gunman had travelled the same deadly route prior to the night he killed 22 people. Police are required to file ITOs when seeking legal authorization to conduct a search of someone’s property.

“The navigation track logs could provide information whether [the gunman] traveled this route prior to April 18,” the documents said.

READ MORE: She witnessed the N.S. mass shooter’s violence. She’s still struggling to be heard

The documents are the latest to be released as part of the ongoing investigation into the shootings carried out by Gabriel Wortman, a 51-year-old denturist. Justice Laurel Halfpenny-MacQuarrie unsealed the documents unsealed the documents Monday following an application from several media outlets, including Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Previous ITOs described the gunman as abusive, paranoid and a controlling “psychopath,” according to statements given to the RCMP by people who knew him.

Witnesses also said he disliked the police and kept a stockpile of handguns and rifles, some described as military style, at several residences including a “warehouse” at his  cottage – a property he set on fire the night of the rampage.

The gunman, who ran denture clinics in Halifax and Darmouth,  was dressed in an authentic RCMP uniform and drove a replica of an RCMP cruiser as he carried out a terrifying rampage that lasted 13-hours beginning at his home in Portapique, N.S.

The gunman was shot and killed by police at a gas station in Enfield, N.S.

More to come…

