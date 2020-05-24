Menu

STARS airlifts 1 to hospital after early-morning crash in Leduc

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted May 24, 2020 7:24 pm
STARS Air Ambulance transported one man to hospital following an early-morning collision on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
STARS Air Ambulance transported one man to hospital following an early-morning collision on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Supplied by RCMP

RCMP are looking for witnesses after a single-vehicle collision in Leduc early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to Highway 39 at the intersection of Deer Valley Drive at 4:25 a.m. where they found a vehicle that had collided with a traffic light pole.

The driver was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to the University of Alberta hospital in Edmonton, police said.

Highway 39 was closed to traffic while emergency crews worked to remove the driver from the vehicle.

READ MORE: Albertan thanks STARS Air Ambulance for saving her life a decade after rural crash

No one else was injured or involved in the collision, according to RCMP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online

