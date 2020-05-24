Coronavirus: Okotoks musicians rock out from driveways to support food bank​

Sunday brought people in Okotoks together — at a safe distance — to gather donations for the food bank through musical performances.
Organizers dubbed it a music drive, with musicians of all ages jamming from their lawns, driveways and garages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was sparked by a Facebook post from Jessica DeCoste that generated a lot of interest.
“I’m very proud. I don’t think the words are really out there to describe how I’m feeling about this,” she said.
DeCoste said the drive had all types of music, including a French horn quartet, rock bands and opera singers.
Organizer Andrea Siqueira wanted people to perform from the comfort of their own homes.
Musicians from about 18 houses played as non-perishables amassed for the food bank.
“It all came together beautifully in collaboration with a person that I had never met, Jessica DeCoste,” Siqueira said.
Siqueira described how fun it was to share her love of music.
“Spreading joy and peace and hope… Hope to everybody that we’re going to get through this and we’ve got this,” she said.
The drive had been in the works since May 2.
