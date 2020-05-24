Coronavirus: Okotoks musicians rock out from driveways to support food bank​

Send this page to someone via email

Sunday brought people in Okotoks together — at a safe distance — to gather donations for the food bank through musical performances.

Organizers dubbed it a music drive, with musicians of all ages jamming from their lawns, driveways and garages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singers performed in a drive for the food bank in Okotoks, Alta., on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Tim Webber/Global News

The event was sparked by a Facebook post from Jessica DeCoste that generated a lot of interest.

“I’m very proud. I don’t think the words are really out there to describe how I’m feeling about this,” she said.

DeCoste said the drive had all types of music, including a French horn quartet, rock bands and opera singers.

A French horn quartet performed in a music drive for the food bank in Okotoks, Alta., on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Tim Webber/Global News

Organizer Andrea Siqueira wanted people to perform from the comfort of their own homes.

“It’s to bring out the love and joy of music during this time of crisis and [fill the neighbourhood with music], and getting people out and socializing from a distance,” she said.

People turned out to a music drive for the food bank in Okotoks, Alta., on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Tim Webber/Global News

Musicians from about 18 houses played as non-perishables amassed for the food bank.

“It all came together beautifully in collaboration with a person that I had never met, Jessica DeCoste,” Siqueira said.

People turned out to a music drive for the food bank in Okotoks, Alta., on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Tim Webber/Global News

Siqueira described how fun it was to share her love of music.

“Spreading joy and peace and hope… Hope to everybody that we’re going to get through this and we’ve got this,” she said.

The drive had been in the works since May 2.

People turned out to a music drive for the food bank in Okotoks, Alta., on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Tim Webber/Global News