Coronavirus: Calgary musician launches Curbside Concerts

A Calgary musician is strumming his way through the COVID-19 pandemic, launching a new business to bring music to you — at a safe distance.

Matt Masters, owner of Curbside Concerts, came up with the concept in response to the crisis, which has effectively eliminated the ability for musicians to work.

“I make my living in the clubs and so I can’t go to the club, so I can’t work,” he said Tuesday. “So I was inspired by photographers, taking telephoto photographs of families on their porch. So I decided to do a musical version of the same thing.”

Masters said he worked hard to find a way to play gigs in this new social climate.

“We designed a project that recognizes the reality we’re in: private concerts for a household — or maybe a few households — where people stay on their property and engage in social distancing,” he said.

From a stage atop of his minivan, Masters plays songs including “Folsom Prison Blues.” His special stage is designed so there is no need for anyone to get close.

“We make sure that the technology we use is able to bring the music to people but not infringe on anyone else’s evening,” he said.

Since launching the business on Monday, Masters has received more than a dozen inquiries.

“In 20 years of booking and working in music, that’s probably my busiest booking day ever,” he said.

Masters took the opportunity to advocate for the importance of supporting the arts community through the pandemic.

“No one could stay at home in this time without their favourite music, their favourite book, their favourite outfit — all designed by artists and designers,” he said.

“Artists are part of a community but we’re also business owners, we’re taxpayers and we’re doing our best to work in this challenging time.”