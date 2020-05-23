Coronavirus: Hundreds of Boeing employees in Winnipeg losing jobs

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hundreds of Boeing employees were told they’re going to lose their jobs.

On Friday, the company announced layoffs, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the Winnipeg site, which produces components mainly for our commercial airplanes, we anticipate a reduction of approximately 400 positions including voluntary and involuntary layoffs and normal attrition,” company spokesperson Jessica Kowal said.

Kowal added the layoffs will take place in the “coming weeks”.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Boeing previously announced we would adjust the size of our company to reflect new market realities through a combination of voluntary layoffs, natural turnover and involuntary layoffs, with deeper reductions in areas most exposed to the commercial aviation market as well as our corporate functions,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

3:08 How can Boeing survive the coronavirus pandemic? How can Boeing survive the coronavirus pandemic?