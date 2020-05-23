Menu

Economy

Coronavirus: Hundreds of Boeing employees in Winnipeg losing jobs

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted May 23, 2020 5:59 pm
Associated Press

Hundreds of Boeing employees were told they’re going to lose their jobs.

On Friday, the company announced layoffs, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the Winnipeg site, which produces components mainly for our commercial airplanes, we anticipate a reduction of approximately 400 positions including voluntary and involuntary layoffs and normal attrition,” company spokesperson Jessica Kowal said.

Kowal added the layoffs will take place in the “coming weeks”.

“Boeing previously announced we would adjust the size of our company to reflect new market realities through a combination of voluntary layoffs, natural turnover and involuntary layoffs, with deeper reductions in areas most exposed to the commercial aviation market as well as our corporate functions,” she said.

How can Boeing survive the coronavirus pandemic?
How can Boeing survive the coronavirus pandemic?
