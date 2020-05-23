Halifax police investigating suspicious fire on Inglis Street

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police are investigating what they believed to be a suspicious fire on Saturday.

Officers with Halifax Regional Police and members of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a fire in the 5000 block of Inglis Street on Saturday.

The fire was inside an apartment and was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters were able to determine that the fire was suspicious in nature and further investigation by police and Halifax fire confirmed the initial suspicions.

There were no injuries and the apartment only received minor damage as a result of the blaze.

The incident is currently being investigated by Halifax police.

