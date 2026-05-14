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Crime

Man arrested by Toronto police after shots fired near Queen and Bathurst

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 14, 2026 9:51 am
1 min read
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
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Police in Toronto say they arrested someone after a gun was fired and took them to hospital with an unrelated injury after an incident in the centre of the city early Thursday morning.

Around 3:10 a.m. on Thursday, Toronto police were called to the area of Queen and Bathurst streets to respond to reports of gunshots being heard.

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They found a man at the scene and arrested him for discharging a firearm. Officers said he was then taken to hospital, although the injury was not related.

Investigators found evidence that the gun had been fired at the scene, but saw no other injuries.

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