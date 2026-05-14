Man arrested by Toronto police after shots fired near Queen and Bathurst

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Police in Toronto say they arrested someone after a gun was fired and took them to hospital with an unrelated injury after an incident in the centre of the city early Thursday morning.

Around 3:10 a.m. on Thursday, Toronto police were called to the area of Queen and Bathurst streets to respond to reports of gunshots being heard.

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They found a man at the scene and arrested him for discharging a firearm. Officers said he was then taken to hospital, although the injury was not related.

Investigators found evidence that the gun had been fired at the scene, but saw no other injuries.