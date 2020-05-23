Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba has no hospitalizations for COVID-19, no new cases: health officials

By Global News
Posted May 23, 2020 2:55 pm
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Wednesday, March 25, 2020. .
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Wednesday, March 25, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Public health officials announced no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Saturday and said hospitals are currently free of cases.

It’s the first time the province has been had no COVID-19 hospitalizations since Mar 19.

The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped by one and now sits at 17.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases in Manitoba is 292, and the number of deaths remains at seven.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Draft plan of Phase 2 released for Manitoba, but no date confirmed

An additional 598 tests were performed Friday, bringing the total number of tests performed since February to 37,870.

Friday, May 22 was the first official day group sizes could increase, as long as social distancing measures were in place.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitobans can now gather in groups of 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors.

There’s still no date set for when phase two of reopening will begin, but in the past it was scheduled for implementation on June 1.

Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba to increase gathering sizes starting Friday
Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba to increase gathering sizes starting Friday
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesManitoba HealthCoronavirus Deathscoronavirus ManitobaCoronavirus Numbers
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.