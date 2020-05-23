Manitoba has no hospitalizations for COVID-19, no new cases: health officials

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials announced no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Saturday and said hospitals are currently free of cases.

It’s the first time the province has been had no COVID-19 hospitalizations since Mar 19.

The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped by one and now sits at 17.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases in Manitoba is 292, and the number of deaths remains at seven.

An additional 598 tests were performed Friday, bringing the total number of tests performed since February to 37,870.

Friday, May 22 was the first official day group sizes could increase, as long as social distancing measures were in place.

Manitobans can now gather in groups of 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors.

There’s still no date set for when phase two of reopening will begin, but in the past it was scheduled for implementation on June 1.

