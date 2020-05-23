Senior care homes, restaurants fined for breaking Manitoba Health coronavirus rules

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 10 fines have been handed out to businesses for breaking Manitoba Health protocols since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the province.

The list includes restaurants, spas and senior care businesses.

The latest infractions occurred at private home care business, Daughter on Call.

The company was hit with two separate fines totaling $5,084.

The first fine was at their Brandon location on May 15.

The province says the fine was for failing “to comply with a public emergency health order, namely direction given to take immediate and adequate precautions to control or minimize the risk of transmission of a communicable disease.”

The second fine against Daughter on Call was at their Carberry location, nearly one week later on May 21.

This time the province says the fine was for failing “to comply with a public emergency health order, namely May 14, 2020 Medical Officer of Health health hazard order.”

Global News has reached out to Daughter on Call for comment.

Other businesses on the list of violations for not following Public Health orders include:

Joey’s Only Seafood Restaurant located at 1615 Regent Ave. West in Winnipeg with a fine of $2,542.

Massage parlour Executive Bath located at 835 Ellice Ave. in Winnipeg was given a $2,542 fine.

Sung’s Restaurant located at 104 Main St. North in Dauphin was given a fine of $486.

Beauty Infinity 2 located at 1700 Corydon Ave. in Winnipeg was given a fine of $2,542.

Thi Bui located at 647 Union Ave. E in Winnipeg was given a fine of $486.

JT’S Club 10 at 1030 Keewatin St. in Winnipeg was fined $2,542.

California Nails at 1372 McPhillips St. in Winnipeg was fined $486.

Ruby Nail Bar at 200 – 855 Regent Ave. W in Winnipeg was fined $486.