Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Body rub parlour, salon latest to be fined by Manitoba Public Health

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 8:48 am
Updated May 11, 2020 8:49 am
A body rub parlour and a salon were closed and fined last week in Winnipeg.
A body rub parlour and a salon were closed and fined last week in Winnipeg. Getty Images

A body rub parlour on Ellice Avenue and a salon on Corydon Avenue are the latest businesses to be closed and fined by Manitoba Public Health for not following coronavirus restrictions.

According to Manitoba Health’s latest protection report, Executive Bath at 835 Ellice Ave. was ticketed and closed on Friday for not following the latest Public Health Act restrictions.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They were fined $2,542.

Earlier in the week, Beauty Infinity at 2-1700 Corydon Ave. was also ticketed and closed for the same reason. They were also fined $2,542.

READ MORE: Three new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Mother’s Day Sunday

Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, has issued orders under the public health act that involve social distancing measures in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

While those restrictions are slowly being lifted, social distancing must continue and personal protective equipment must be used.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronavirusmanitoba coronavirus closuresmanitoba public health fines
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.