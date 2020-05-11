Body rub parlour, salon latest to be fined by Manitoba Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

A body rub parlour on Ellice Avenue and a salon on Corydon Avenue are the latest businesses to be closed and fined by Manitoba Public Health for not following coronavirus restrictions.

According to Manitoba Health’s latest protection report, Executive Bath at 835 Ellice Ave. was ticketed and closed on Friday for not following the latest Public Health Act restrictions.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They were fined $2,542.

Earlier in the week, Beauty Infinity at 2-1700 Corydon Ave. was also ticketed and closed for the same reason. They were also fined $2,542.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, has issued orders under the public health act that involve social distancing measures in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

While those restrictions are slowly being lifted, social distancing must continue and personal protective equipment must be used.

Story continues below advertisement