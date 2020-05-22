2 charged in Swan River, Man. drug raid

Send this page to someone via email

Police say meth, cash, and a gun were found during a raid at a Swan River home this week.

Swan River RCMP with help from the Manitoba West Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) and a K9 unit raided a home in the community, roughly 380 km northwest of Winnipeg, Wednesday.

Once inside the residence, officers seized 58 grams of meth, a large amount of cash, a firearm and drug-related paraphernalia, police said in a release Friday.

A 23-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both from Swan River, have each been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, as well as gun-related charges.

Both have been released on a promise to appear in provincial court in August.

Police say officers from CREST focus on investigations into drugs, rural property crime and serious, prolific offenders in rural Manitoba.

There are currently three CREST teams working in eastern, western, and northern Manitoba.

