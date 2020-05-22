Menu

Crime

2 charged in Swan River, Man. drug raid

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 4:47 pm
Updated May 22, 2020 4:49 pm
A man and a woman are charged following a raid at a home in Swan River, Man.
A man and a woman are charged following a raid at a home in Swan River, Man. RCMP'Handout

Police say meth, cash, and a gun were found during a raid at a Swan River home this week.

Swan River RCMP with help from the Manitoba West Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) and a K9 unit raided a home in the community, roughly 380 km northwest of Winnipeg, Wednesday.

Once inside the residence, officers seized 58 grams of meth, a large amount of cash, a firearm and drug-related paraphernalia, police said in a release Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

A 23-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both from Swan River, have each been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, as well as gun-related charges.

Both have been released on a promise to appear in provincial court in August.

Police say officers from CREST focus on investigations into drugs, rural property crime and serious, prolific offenders in rural Manitoba.

There are currently three CREST teams working in eastern, western, and northern Manitoba.

