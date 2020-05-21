Menu

Crime

Drugs, gun found in Peguis First Nation raids

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 2:14 pm
Two men have been charged after police found drugs and a gun during raids at two homes in Peguis First Nation.
Two men have been charged after police found drugs and a gun during raids at two homes in Peguis First Nation. RCMP/Handout

Two Manitoba men are facing charges after police found drugs, cash and a gun during raids at two homes in Peguis First Nation.

Fisher Branch RCMP raided the homes with help from the East District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) and a K9 unit Wednesday.

READ MORE: Cocaine, cash found in Ebb and Flow First Nation raid: RCMP

Police say cocaine and drug paraphernalia, as well as the gun and cash, were seized.

A 56-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both from Peguis First Nation, were arrested on scene and later released on conditions to appear in court.

Police say officers from CREST focus on investigations into drugs, rural property crime and serious, prolific offenders in rural Manitoba.

There are currently three CREST teams working in eastern, western, and northern Manitoba.

Peguis First Nation is roughly 161 km north of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg crimeFisher Branch RCMPPeguis Drug RaidPeguis First Nation Drug RaidsPeguis First Nation Raid
