Drugs, gun found in Peguis First Nation raids

Two Manitoba men are facing charges after police found drugs, cash and a gun during raids at two homes in Peguis First Nation.

Fisher Branch RCMP raided the homes with help from the East District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) and a K9 unit Wednesday.

Police say cocaine and drug paraphernalia, as well as the gun and cash, were seized.

On May 20, Fisher Branch #rcmpmb, our East District Crime Reduction unit & our Police Dog Services executed two search warrants on Peguis First Nation. Cocaine, firearm, cash & drug paraphernalia were seized. Two males, 56yo & 34yo, were arrested & will appear in court in Sept. pic.twitter.com/ghzphh5HCc — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 21, 2020

A 56-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both from Peguis First Nation, were arrested on scene and later released on conditions to appear in court.

Police say officers from CREST focus on investigations into drugs, rural property crime and serious, prolific offenders in rural Manitoba.

There are currently three CREST teams working in eastern, western, and northern Manitoba.

Peguis First Nation is roughly 161 km north of Winnipeg.

