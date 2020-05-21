Drugs, gun found in Peguis First Nation raids

Two Manitoba men are facing charges after police found drugs, cash and a gun during raids at two homes in Peguis First Nation.
Fisher Branch RCMP raided the homes with help from the East District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) and a K9 unit Wednesday.
Police say cocaine and drug paraphernalia, as well as the gun and cash, were seized.
A 56-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both from Peguis First Nation, were arrested on scene and later released on conditions to appear in court.
Police say officers from CREST focus on investigations into drugs, rural property crime and serious, prolific offenders in rural Manitoba.
There are currently three CREST teams working in eastern, western, and northern Manitoba.
Peguis First Nation is roughly 161 km north of Winnipeg.
COMMENTS