Cocaine, cash found in Ebb and Flow First Nation raid: RCMP

A man is facing charges after police say they found cocaine, cash, and a gun during a raid at a home on Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP raided the home Friday with help from the force’s newly-formed West District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST).

Police say they found more than 95 grams of cocaine, a firearm, and a large sum of cash.

On May 1, #rcmpmb officers from Ste Rose du Lac & our West District Crime Reduction unit searched a residence on the Ebb & Flow First Nation & seized over 95 grams of cocaine, a firearm & a large quantity of cash. 55yo Brian Cochrane has been charged & remanded into custody. pic.twitter.com/8sDeK1DS2H — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 4, 2020

Brian Cochrane, 55, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Cochrane was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

RCMP say CREST is focused on intelligence-based investigations into drugs, rural property crime and serious, prolific offenders in rural communities.

There are currently three CREST teams working in northern, eastern, and western Manitoba, say RCMP.

