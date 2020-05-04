Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Cocaine, cash found in Ebb and Flow First Nation raid: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 7:28 pm
Updated May 4, 2020 7:34 pm
Police say they found cash, cocaine, and a firearm during a raid at a home on Ebb and Flow First Nation Friday.
Police say they found cash, cocaine, and a firearm during a raid at a home on Ebb and Flow First Nation Friday. Handout/RCMP

A man is facing charges after police say they found cocaine, cash, and a gun during a raid at a home on Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP raided the home Friday with help from the force’s newly-formed West District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST).

READ MORE: Suspect sought after officers find cocaine bound for Poplar River First Nation: Manitoba RCMP

Police say they found more than 95 grams of cocaine, a firearm, and a large sum of cash.

Story continues below advertisement

Brian Cochrane, 55, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and unsafe storage of a firearm.

READ MORE: Sedation required for man causing early-morning disturbance in Winnipeg, say police

Cochrane was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

RCMP say CREST is focused on intelligence-based investigations into drugs, rural property crime and serious, prolific offenders in rural communities.

There are currently three CREST teams working in northern, eastern, and western Manitoba, say RCMP.

Two men charged in $1.5 million CDN Winnipeg cocaine bust
Two men charged in $1.5 million CDN Winnipeg cocaine bust
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPwinnipegCocaineWinnipeg crimeDrug raidEbb and Flow First NationCrest
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.