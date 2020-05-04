Cocaine, cash found in Ebb and Flow First Nation raid: RCMP

A man is facing charges after police say they found cocaine, cash, and a gun during a raid at a home on Ebb and Flow First Nation.
Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP raided the home Friday with help from the force’s newly-formed West District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST).
Police say they found more than 95 grams of cocaine, a firearm, and a large sum of cash.
Brian Cochrane, 55, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and unsafe storage of a firearm.
Cochrane was scheduled to appear in court Monday.
RCMP say CREST is focused on intelligence-based investigations into drugs, rural property crime and serious, prolific offenders in rural communities.
There are currently three CREST teams working in northern, eastern, and western Manitoba, say RCMP.
