The New Reality: COVID-19 produces drive-thru revival

Whether it’s a date or a family outing, going to the movies is a popular form of entertainment that is going to look very different during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But that has created an opportunity to revive an old tradition.

“I believe it is going to be a great summer for drive-ins not only in Canada but North America,” said Don Monahan who owns the Sussex Campground and Drive-in in Sussex, N.B.

He said his drive-in is getting a facelift of sorts.

Monohan has renovated the big screen and concessions building with a revived look for the age-old summer tradition now experiencing a rejuvenation amid the pandemic.

“It is a great way to get out and perform and activity and at the same time be safe,” said Monahan.

He said that every night over the May long weekend 250 cars filled with families eager to get out of the house showed up to take in the movies.

It was one of the busiest weekends since Monahan bought the more than 50-year-old drive-in adjoined to a campground last year.

He credits the pandemic for the comeback

In keeping with calls for mandatory physical distancing, Monahan said the lot looks different these days. Cars are parked at least six feet apart and he had to revamp that the canteen.

“We created a one-way direction within the canteen so there is no crisscrossing and no one coming in direct contact with other patrons,” he said.

Drive-ins right across the country are expecting to draw large crowds as more moviegoers go old school.

For die-hard fans of the theatre experience, Sarah Van Lange, executive director of communications for Cineplex Entertainment said Canada’s only national theatre chain is hoping to open its 165 theatres across the country soon.

But she said any opening will be on a province-by-province basis.

“We will be taking guidance from local governments and health authorities and when they tell us when it is safe to open theatres in a particular province that is when you will see our buildings open,” said Van Lange.

When that time comes, she said they will limit the number of moviegoers to allow for physical distancing and showings will likely be staggered to cut down on lobby traffic.

“We are also looking now at how we can adapt our food services and concessions offerings as well,” she said.

Van Lange said that the cineplex store, where people can rent and buy movies to watch at home, has become increasingly popular in the last few months as more and more people opt to simply watch from the comfort and safety of their couches.

