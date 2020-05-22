Menu

Coronavirus: Toronto to implement weekend road closures again to promote physical distancing

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 1:49 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: City of Toronto closes additional roads to make room for pedestrians to safely distance
WATCH ABOVE: (May 14) Toronto Mayor John Tory announced the closure of 57 kilometres of major roadways near popular recreational areas in the city as part of the ActiveTO program. Tory also announced the deployment of further traffic calming measures in parts of the city to increase space for pedestrians and cyclists, as physical distancing measures remain in place.

The City of Toronto will be closing some streets again this weekend to assist pedestrians with physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The closures are a part of the ActiveTO program, aimed at allowing people who are walking, running, and cycling to get around the city while still having enough space between each other.

READ MORE: Toronto to close down some streets to car traffic in favour of pedestrians, cyclists

Beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, parts of Lake Shore Boulevard East, Lake Shore Boulevard West, and Bayview Avenue will be closed to all vehicle traffic.

The closures will remain in place until 11 p.m. Sunday.

This is the second weekend in a row the City is implementing major road closures as part of the ActiveTO program.

“We are expanding #ActiveTO major road closures this weekend in an effort to provide residents with more space to physically distance, while helping stop the spread of #COVID19,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Twitter.

“Please be aware of these road closures to allow space for walking, running and biking this weekend.”

The ActiveTO program includes a “quiet streets” aspect, where local roads have been closed to all but local vehicle traffic.

Those closures have been in place since May 11 and will be in effect until further notice, officials said.

