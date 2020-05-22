Coronavirus: Toronto to implement weekend road closures again to promote physical distancing

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto will be closing some streets again this weekend to assist pedestrians with physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The closures are a part of the ActiveTO program, aimed at allowing people who are walking, running, and cycling to get around the city while still having enough space between each other.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, parts of Lake Shore Boulevard East, Lake Shore Boulevard West, and Bayview Avenue will be closed to all vehicle traffic.

The closures will remain in place until 11 p.m. Sunday.

This is the second weekend in a row the City is implementing major road closures as part of the ActiveTO program.

More major roads in Toronto will be closed this weekend, Sat. at 6am until Sun. at 11pm:

– Lake Shore Blvd. W. (Windermere Ave to Stadium Rd)

– Lake Shore Blvd. E. (Coxwell Ave to Woodbine Ave)

– Bayview Ave (Mills St to Rosedale Valley Rd)

— City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) May 21, 2020

“We are expanding #ActiveTO major road closures this weekend in an effort to provide residents with more space to physically distance, while helping stop the spread of #COVID19,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Twitter.

“Please be aware of these road closures to allow space for walking, running and biking this weekend.”

The ActiveTO program includes a “quiet streets” aspect, where local roads have been closed to all but local vehicle traffic.

Those closures have been in place since May 11 and will be in effect until further notice, officials said.