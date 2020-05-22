Nottawasaga OPP warning of Alectra Utilities scam

Send this page to someone via email

Nottawasaga OPP are warning residents of a telephone scam in which callers are posing as representatives from Alectra Utilities and telling people that their electrical service will be disconnected if they don’t pay up.

Police say customers are being asked to purchase prepaid credit cards and call a specific phone number, where they’re then told to provide their card and PIN numbers.

If residents receive this call, police are advising they hang up and call Alectra Utilities directly.

“Make sure to never issue payment over the phone,” police say. “Reputable companies will not ask for Bitcoin or prepaid credit cards as payment.”

Officers say people who receive a suspicious phone call shouldn’t pay for a charge that isn’t listed on their most recent Alectra bill. Police also say residents shouldn’t provide callers with personal information, including their Alectra account number.

Anyone who believes they are a fraud or theft victim is asked to report the incident to the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.