St. Catharines man charged with making child porn, police say there could be more victims

A man accused of making child pornography has been arrested and charged by Niagara Regional Police.

According to police, the internet child exploitation unit began investigating child exploitation material last September.

The investigation led to a home in St. Catharines, Ont., and this month, police say officers identified a suspect.

Partnering with the technological crimes, child abuse and sexual assault units, police arrested 19-year-old Nicholas Raymond Leroux on Thursday.

The accused has been charged with making, accessing and possessing child pornography as well as one count each of voyeurism, sexual assault and sexual interference.

Through their investigation, police say they have determined there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. David Biggar at 905-688-4111 (dial Option 3, Badge No. 9128) or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

