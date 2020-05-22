Bill Kelly: Where’s the fairness for airline customers?

Send this page to someone via email

The airline industry wants us to know that it’s been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

No argument there, but that doesn’t give companies licence to ride roughshod over customers and employees, which, in the minds of many people, is exactly what they’re trying to do.

Cancelled flights mean massive layoffs, but there are rules in place when that happens, and some airlines don’t want to play by those rules.

WestJet is asking for an exemption from the 16-week notification period for layoffs, and how is that fair to those targeted employees?

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Customers are getting the runaround, too.

Passengers on cancelled flights are being given credits for future flights, but they are not getting their money back.

Story continues below advertisement

Passengers who might only fly once or twice a year, or maybe even less frequently, don’t want credit — they want their money back.

But some customers who tried to cash in those credits were denied. It’s just not right.

0:42 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says government looking at vouchers for airline passengers Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says government looking at vouchers for airline passengers

Thousands have signed a petition pleading with the feds to resolve this, but so far, nothing.

We know that the airlines are going to be banging on the government’s door shortly looking for bailout money.

It was just a few months ago that the government was touting a passenger bill of rights for the airline industry.

Not one thin dime to any airline until they comply with those rules and give those people their money back!

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

​