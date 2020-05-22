Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 22

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

441 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths in Ontario as total deaths surpass 2,000

Ontario reported 441 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, the highest case number reported this week, bringing the provincial total to 24,628 cases.

The death toll has risen to 2,021 as 28 more deaths were reported.

Friday’s report marks an increase of 1.8 per cent in total cumulative cases. New daily case numbers have, overall, been steadily climbing over the last week.

Meanwhile, 18,767 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 76 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for almost 64 per cent of all cases in the province.

Toronto to implement weekend road closures again

The City of Toronto will be closing some streets again this weekend to assist pedestrians with physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The closures are a part of the ActiveTO program, aimed at allowing people who are walking, running, and cycling to get around the city while still having enough space between each other.

“We are expanding #ActiveTO major road closures this weekend in an effort to provide residents with more space to physically distance, while helping stop the spread of #COVID19,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Twitter.

More major roads in Toronto will be closed this weekend, Sat. at 6am until Sun. at 11pm:

– Lake Shore Blvd. W. (Windermere Ave to Stadium Rd)

– Lake Shore Blvd. E. (Coxwell Ave to Woodbine Ave)

– Bayview Ave (Mills St to Rosedale Valley Rd)

Visit https://t.co/Y4n2zeb5yY #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/1L1fD1jA10 — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) May 21, 2020

WWII vet walking 100 km for medical research

A 99-year-old Newmarket man plans to walk 100 kilometres by his birthday in a bid to raise money for medical research amid the coronavirus pandemic.

George Markow, a Second World War veteran and resident of a Newmarket retirement home, hopes to raise funds for the Sunnybrook Research Institute and the Southlake Foundation’s COVID-19 Action Fund.

Markow plans to walk around the path in the home’s garden over 1,500 times, as 15 times equals about one kilometre.

