1 person found dead after search in Wascana Park

The Regina Police Service have confirmed that a body was found on the north side of Wascana Lake, near the Albert Street Bridge.

According to the Regina Fire Department, first responders were initially called to the scene after witnesses said they saw a person enter the lake shortly after 7:30 Thursday evening.

Police taped off an small area of the park between the main walking path and lake, while the water rescue team searched near the shore.

A man’s body was discovered underwater. He was declared dead at 9:18.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has been called in to assist with the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Police are working on identifying the victim, and informing next of kin.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).