Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

1 person found dead after search in Wascana Park

By David Baxter Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 7:38 am
Updated May 22, 2020 7:39 am
First responders search for a body in Regina's Wascana Park on the evening of Thursday, May 21. .
First responders search for a body in Regina's Wascana Park on the evening of Thursday, May 21. . David Baxter/Global News

The Regina Police Service have confirmed that a body was found on the north side of Wascana Lake, near the Albert Street Bridge.

According to the Regina Fire Department, first responders were initially called to the scene after witnesses said they saw a person enter the lake shortly after 7:30 Thursday evening.

Police taped off an small area of the park between the main walking path and lake, while the water rescue team searched near the shore.

A man’s body was discovered underwater. He was declared dead at 9:18.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has been called in to assist with the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Police are working on identifying the victim, and informing next of kin.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina PoliceWater RescueWascana ParkWascana LakeBoby FoundWascana Park DeathWascana Park Drown
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.