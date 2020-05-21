Regina motorcycle crash victim remembered for his kindness, willingness to give back

Send this page to someone via email

Support has been pouring in as the community deals with the death of a University of Regina graduate.

At just 24 years old, Ahmed Cheema was involved in a motorcycle crash near the corner of Wascana Parkway and 23rd Avenue on Tuesday night, which claimed his life.

Cheema’s good friend, Haris Khan, said he heard news when another buddy called him to confirm what had happened.

“I spoke to him the day before he passed away. When I got the call…I didn’t have words to describe how I felt,” Khan said.

“When you know somebody well, your friend and suddenly you get a call from another friend to see if the news was true…I could not believe it.

“I called Ahmed himself and he did not answer. I called another friend and heard it was true. It was a big shock.”

Ahmed Cheema on his motorcycle. Provided / Ebbad Siddiqui

While attending the U of R, Cheema was an active member of the school’s Muslim Students’ Association and Pakistan Students’ Association.

Students would often see him giving khutbah at Friday prayers on campus and was also known for organizing many school events.

“He was definitely the kindest person I met at the University of Regina. One thing that everybody loved about him was that he was very friendly and always there to help you out,” Khan said.

“He was supportive of arts and culture, a host of a radio show and an active volunteer in our community.”

Cheema was living in Canada without his family, as they are back in Saudi Arabia, according to the school’s MSA.

“He was a very bright individual, known and loved by many in the community,” the university’s MSA said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Pray for [his family’s] patience and strength in this unimaginably difficult time.”

University of Regina Students’ Union also reacted to Cheema’s death though Facebook.

“His energy and enthusiasm will be strongly missed,” its post read.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family and we offer them strength and support during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Through all the pain, Khan said Cheema won’t be forgotten and will always hold a special place in his heart.

“He was a friend. You could just call him, talk to him about anything…I’ll miss going for coffee with him or lunch. It’s hard to express the words,” Khan said.

“He will definitely be missed by everyone in the community.”

Khan said Cheema’s passing has taught him how precious life is and to take nothing for granted.

