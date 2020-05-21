Menu

Crime

IIO of B.C. investigating arrest incident in North Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 7:57 pm
The IIO said it’s looking into a case where a man who allegedly resisted arrest following a 911 call sustained what police called non-life-threatening injuries.
The IIO said it’s looking into a case where a man who allegedly resisted arrest following a 911 call sustained what police called non-life-threatening injuries. kali9/iStock via Getty Images

The arrest of a man in the North Okanagan last weekend is now being examined by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

On Thursday, the IIO said it was looking into the incident in Vernon, B.C., after the man was transported to hospital following his arrest.

The IIO said the incident happened just after 10 a.m., on Saturday morning, May 16, when “officers responded to a 911 call in which shouting could be heard before the call disconnected.”

According to police, said the IIO, when officers arrived at the residence along the 3000 block of 37th Avenue, the woman who made the aborted call indicated the man also in the residence had threatened her.

“During the course of the man’s arrest, he allegedly attempted to resist officers and a struggle ensued,” the IIO said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once in custody at the detachment, the man indicated he was in pain and was transported to hospital where he was found to have non life-threatening injuries.”

The IIO said the man was discharged from hospital into police custody, but has since been released.

The IIO said it’s asking for anyone hwo saw, heard or recorded the incident to contact its witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

