World

Ahmaud Arbery case: Man who filmed video of shooting charged with murder

By Russ Bynum The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2020 6:16 pm
Updated May 21, 2020 6:17 pm
Protesters at Georgia rally demand justice in Ahmaud Arbery case
WATCH ABOVE: Protesters at Georgia rally demand justice in Ahmaud Arbery case

The Georgia man who filmed cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery‘s fatal shooting was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in his death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan was arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

READ MORE: Ahmaud Arbery: Hundreds turn out for rally seeking justice in shooting death

Arbery was slain Feb. 23 after a white father and son armed themselves and pursued him after spotting the 25-year-old black man running in their neighbourhood. More than two months passed before authorities arrested Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Bryan lives in the same subdivision, and the video he took from the cab of his vehicle helped stir a national outcry when it leaked online. Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, did not immediately return a phone message.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Video shows Georgia police officer tried to tase Ahmaud Arbery in 2017

© 2020 The Canadian Press
