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U.S. News

U.S. to withdraw 5K troops from Germany, Pentagon says amid Trump-Merz feud

By Ben Finley The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2026 6:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. mulls Iran’s peace proposal'
U.S. mulls Iran’s peace proposal
Iran is reportedly proposing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a ceasefire and an end to the U.S. counter-blockade in the strait. Mike Armstrong looks at why U.S. President Donald Trump may reject Iran's offer, how international frustration is mounting over the war's economic effects, and what German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is now saying about the U.S.
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The United States will withdraw about 5,000 troops from Germany in the next 6-12 months, the Pentagon said Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened to withdraw some troops from the NATO ally earlier this week as he continues to feud with Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the U.S-Israel war against Iran. Merz said the U.S. was being “humiliated” by the Iranian leadership and criticized Washington’s lack of strategy in the war.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement that the “decision follows a thorough review of the Department’s force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground.”

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The U.S. has several major military facilities in Germany, including the headquarters for U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, Ramstein Air Base and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the largest American hospital outside the United States.

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The number of troops leaving Germany would be 14% of the 36,000 American service members stationed there.

Nico Lange from the Center of European Policy Analysis told The Associated Press earlier this week that they primarily serve U.S. interests, including “the projection of American power globally,” rather than helping with the defense of Germany.

Trump ignored questions from reporters about the withdrawal on Friday as he boarded Air Force One in Ocala, Florida, following a rally to tout his economic agenda.

Trump made a similar threat in his first term, saying he would pull about 9,500 of the roughly 34,500 U.S. troops who were then stationed in Germany, but he didn’t start the process and Democratic President Joe Biden formally stopped the planned withdrawal soon after taking office in 2021.

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