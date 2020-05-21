Menu

Crime

2 London police officers involved in crash en route to weapons call

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 21, 2020 11:44 am
FILE.
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

London police say two officers were involved in a motor vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon while responding to a weapons call in the area of Bonaventure Drive and Moreau Crescent.

Officers were called out to the area shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday but police say no weapons were found at the scene and “no individual was harmed or threatened with the reported weapon.” Police add there is no concern for public safety in relation to the incident.

Police noted, however, that while en route to the scene, two officers were involved in a crash.

Police did not provide further details about the crash but said that there were “no serious injuries” and that police were taken to hospital as a precaution.

