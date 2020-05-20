Wanted Toronto man arrested after being pulled from burning vehicle in south London

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a Toronto man, 36, is facing charges after a crash in south London, Ont., early Tuesday morning.

According to London police, emergency crews responded to a crash in the 1100-block of Jalna Boulevard at roughly 5:40 a.m. Tuesday and found a beige Acura SUV in a row of bushes.

The back of the SUV was on fire and members of the fire department extricated an unconscious man from the driver’s seat. He was taken to hospital where he later awoke.

Police say the man was identified and officers learned there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Police also say they seized drugs suspected to be crystal meth, crack cocaine, and fentanyl.

The suspect has been charged with four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

1:00 Good Samaritans rush to save woman who drove into canal Good Samaritans rush to save woman who drove into canal