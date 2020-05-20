Menu

Crime

Wanted Toronto man arrested after being pulled from burning vehicle in south London

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 20, 2020 12:18 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. .
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. . Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Police say a Toronto man, 36, is facing charges after a crash in south London, Ont., early Tuesday morning.

According to London police, emergency crews responded to a crash in the 1100-block of Jalna Boulevard at roughly 5:40 a.m. Tuesday and found a beige Acura SUV in a row of bushes.

READ MORE: ‘Your car’s on fire bro!’: Police pull unconscious man from burning vehicle

The back of the SUV was on fire and members of the fire department extricated an unconscious man from the driver’s seat. He was taken to hospital where he later awoke.

Police say the man was identified and officers learned there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Police also say they seized drugs suspected to be crystal meth, crack cocaine, and fentanyl.

The suspect has been charged with four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

