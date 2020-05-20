Kelowna RCMP searching for two allegedly stolen dogs

Send this page to someone via email

Two dogs have gone missing and the owner has reported them as stolen in Kelowna.

“Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two allegedly stolen dogs,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, a Kelowna RCMP officer, said in a release.

The dogs were taken from a home in the 500-block of Yates Road, sometime during the night between May 16th and May 17th.

The first dog is described as:

Female

Pitbull cross

Three years old

60 lbs

Brown, beige and white

Responds to the name “Cala”

The second dog is described as:

Female

Chihuahua

Seven years old

5 lbs

Brown

Amputated left front paw

Responds to the name “Missy”

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

