Kelowna RCMP searching for two allegedly stolen dogs

Two dogs have gone missing and the owner has reported them as stolen in Kelowna.
“Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two allegedly stolen dogs,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, a Kelowna RCMP officer, said in a release.
The dogs were taken from a home in the 500-block of Yates Road, sometime during the night between May 16th and May 17th.
The first dog is described as:
- Female
- Pitbull cross
- Three years old
- 60 lbs
- Brown, beige and white
- Responds to the name “Cala”
The second dog is described as:
- Female
- Chihuahua
- Seven years old
- 5 lbs
- Brown
- Amputated left front paw
- Responds to the name “Missy”
Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.
