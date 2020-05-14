Kelowna RCMP asking witnesses to serious crash in late April to step forward

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna are asking any witnesses to a serious two-vehicle crash at Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road in late April to step forward.

The collision happened just after 11 p.m. on April 25.

RCMP believe that a green Chevrolet Malibu was travelling northbound along Cooper Road, when it was struck by a black GMC Yukon reportedly headed eastbound on Harvey Avenue.

“Early indicators suggest that the driver of the GMC Yukon failed to stop for a red light at the intersection,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a news release.

“The driver of the GMC SUV attempted to depart the collision scene southbound on Cooper Road, but didn’t get far before his vehicle became disabled,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the driver was found in the immediate vicinity and taken into police custody a short time later.

READ MORE: Okanagan inmate charged with setting fire in jail cell

Meanwhile, the driver and lone occupant of the Malibu was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

RCMP said he has since been released from hospital but continues to recover from his injuries.

Police said their full investigative findings will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge assessment.

“We believe there are several witnesses who haven’t yet come forward,” Sgt. Mark Booth said. “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision to come forward to speak with our investigators.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.