Well-known Oliver resident identified by family as victim of fatal crash on Highway 97

A well-known Oliver man has been identified by his family as the victim of a crash on Highway 97 on Sunday afternoon.

Bill Ross, a 76-year-old South Okanagan businessman and former town councillor, died from his injuries after being struck by an SUV while riding on the highway near Tuc El Nuit Drive at 1:30 p.m., according to RCMP.

“He was the rock of our family,” Ross’ wife Frances told Global News.

“We had a beautiful morning together and then he left for a ride,” she said.

Ross was always willing to help others when they called, his wife added.

The Oliver senior was operating his low-powered Honda scooter, a vehicle he drove for many years, according to his wife.

“He was always so careful,” she said.

RCMP are now appealing for witnesses to the crash that saw Ross suffer fatal injuries when he was struck by a Nissan Murano.

“The driver of the vehicle involved was not injured, remained at the scene and was cooperative,” Cpl. Mike Halskov said in a press release on Monday. “Speed and impairment are not being considered as contributing factors to this fatal collision.”

Police said, “…video surveillance captured two motorcycles traveling northbound in a side-by-side fashion just prior to the collision. Police would like to speak with those two motorcycle operators as they may have observations that could aid the investigation.”

Ross’ wife said gathering family in his memory has been made difficult by the coronavirus pandemic, with some family members who live abroad unable to join them to celebrate his life.

The Ross’ have called Oliver home for more than 40 years, according to his wife.

Plans to honour his life have yet to be made.