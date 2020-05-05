Winnipeg senior charged in fatal West End crosswalk crash

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg senior has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a woman crossing a West End street at a crosswalk last summer.

The woman in her 20s died a week after she was hit while crossing Sargent Avenue at the crosswalk at Simcoe Street on July 31, 2019.

The 89-year-old male driver was arrested at the scene and at the time police said charges were possible pending the outcome of an investigation.

Police said Tuesday formal charges have been laid against the man under the Highway Traffic Act.

The man is charged with driving carelessly causing death, and disobeying a traffic control device.

