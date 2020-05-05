Menu

Crime

Winnipeg senior charged in fatal West End crosswalk crash

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 1:37 pm
Updated May 5, 2020 1:38 pm
An 89-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle crossing Sargent Avenue last summer.
An 89-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle crossing Sargent Avenue last summer. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg senior has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a woman crossing a West End street at a crosswalk last summer.

The woman in her 20s died a week after she was hit while crossing Sargent Avenue at the crosswalk at Simcoe Street on July 31, 2019.

READ MORE: Victim in West End collision dies, 89-year-old driver may face charges: Winnipeg police

The 89-year-old male driver was arrested at the scene and at the time police said charges were possible pending the outcome of an investigation.

Police said Tuesday formal charges have been laid against the man under the Highway Traffic Act.

The man is charged with driving carelessly causing death, and disobeying a traffic control device.

Failure to brake on time could cost a life: Winnipeg driving experts
Failure to brake on time could cost a life: Winnipeg driving experts
