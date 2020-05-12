Kelowna RCMP bait bikes reel in thieves, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP wants to remind thieves that the next bike they steal may very well be a bait bike, closely monitored by RCMP officers.

The Kelowna RCMP Community Safe Unit have arrested four people after the deployment of bait bikes in Kelowna.

The four arrests spanned over a two and a half week period, from April 22 to May 11.

The four Kelowna-area men were arrested and released on conditions to appear in court at a later date, according to police.

“Theft of bicycles in our community continues to be a concern, and the RCMP will continue to target those responsible for committing these crimes,” Const. Solana Paré, a Kelowna RCMP officer, said in a release.

“The Kelowna RCMP will continue to pursue active property offenders using innovative tactics and we will do everything we can to stop these trends.” Tweet This

Specifics about the bait bikes, such as where it was deployed and other details, have not been released.

Kelowna RCMP also want to remind Okanagan residents to properly record their bicycles serial numbers, because without it, it significantly decreases the chance of recovering a stolen bike.

