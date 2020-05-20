Coronavirus: Vernon’s 34th annual Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts moved online

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon Public Art Gallery’s social event of the year and key fundraiser has adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be held online.

The art gallery says the event has been changed due to health and safety regulations put in place by the provincial health officer.

“On July 15th, 2020, show your support for the gallery by joining the VPAG in a virtual celebration of the Arts,” Dauna Kennedy, Vernon Public Art Gallery’s executive director, said in a release.

“The event will feature a live auction with artwork from artists across the province, as well as entertainment for the guests to enjoy.”

Typically, the garden party and fundraiser is held at the historic Mackie Lake House on the shores of Kalamalka Lake.

“MEA is not only a significant fundraiser for the gallery, but it is also an event that the community deeply values and looks forward to each year,” said Kennedy.

“Although this year has brought some challenges that we will have to manoeuvre, the VPAG is working hard to make this a memorable evening that connects our community as it does every year.”

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is a not-for-profit, charitable organization.

