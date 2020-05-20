Coronavirus: West Kelowna cancels 2020 Music in the Park

Send this page to someone via email

The City of West Kelowna has cancelled its 2020 Music in the Park events, citing restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are starting to see the restrictions lifted on outdoor recreation spaces, but the province has made it clear about the importance to adhere to no large group gatherings this summer,” West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom said in a press release.

“We recognize the importance of events like Music in the Park to our sense of community, and we will be looking for new ways to bring residents together when it is safe.”

Typically, the free outdoor music events run during July and August at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in West Kelowna’s Memorial Park, and features local artists.

As Phase 2 begins for B.C.’s reopening plan, restrictions on gatherings of 50 people are still banned.

