Entertainment

Coronavirus: West Kelowna cancels 2020 Music in the Park

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 2:39 pm
Typically, the free outdoor music events run in July and August at Memorial Park in West Kelowna.
Typically, the free outdoor music events run in July and August at Memorial Park in West Kelowna. City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna has cancelled its 2020 Music in the Park events, citing restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are starting to see the restrictions lifted on outdoor recreation spaces, but the province has made it clear about the importance to adhere to no large group gatherings this summer,” West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom said in a press release.

“We recognize the importance of events like Music in the Park to our sense of community, and we will be looking for new ways to bring residents together when it is safe.”

READ MORE: Phase 2: Okanagan restaurants eager to resume in-house service

Typically, the free outdoor music events run during July and August at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in West Kelowna’s Memorial Park, and features local artists.

As Phase 2 begins for B.C.’s reopening plan, restrictions on gatherings of 50 people are still banned.

For more about Music in the Park, click here.

