Large road improvement project in West Kelowna to soon start, says city

Send this page to someone via email

Construction is expected to start soon on a large road improvement project in West Kelowna.

According to the City of West Kelowna, the project includes upgrades between McGinnis and Glen Abbey roads, a sidewalk connection to Webber Road and the realignment of the Glenrosa Road and McIver Road intersection.

Work crews will begin mobilizing next week, the city said, with the contract being awarded to B.C. General Contracting.

The city added that pedestrian access along McIver Road will be improved, from Glenrosa to McTaggart Road.

“Council identified this project as one of our key Invest in Infrastructure priorities because of the important safety improvements it would introduce in this very active corridor,” says Mayor Gord Milsom.

“We appreciate the contractor’s efforts to adjust their work so that they can proceed during COVID-19 and encourage residents to be patient with the traffic disruptions and other construction inconveniences that are inevitable on a project of this scale.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city said it began sharing information about the project in February, and that construction will be done in phases. The expected completion date is early 2021.

The city added that over the next several months, residents can expect to see:

Site mobilization, area clearing and utility relocation

Implementation of temporary traffic detours

Foundation and grading roadworks

Sidewalk, curb and gutter work

Road paving and area restoration

“By mid-May, crews will move equipment to the project corridor and begin site clearing, asphalt stripping and complete utility relocates,” the city said in a press release.

“The traffic management plan is being developed and information about future detours will be shared as it becomes available.”

Those interested in learning more about this project can click here.

2:24 Many Okanagan couples forced to postpone their weddings amid pandemic Many Okanagan couples forced to postpone their weddings amid pandemic