New B.C. COVID-19 cases back to double digits on day 2 of pandemic restart plan

British Columbia has reported three new deaths and 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

In a joint statement released Wednesday afternoon, health officials said the province has now recorded 2,467 total cases of COVID-19, more than 81 per cent of whom have recovered.

On Tuesday, B.C. recorded just two new cases of COVID-19, the lowest single-day total since March 6.

Two of the three deaths reported Wednesday were residents of long-term care homes.

B.C. has now recorded 149 deaths from COVID-19.

Of the remaining 317 active cases, 43 were in hospital Wendesday, 10 of them in intensive care.

Health officials also confirmed one new outbreak at a residential care home, The Cedars in Mission, an assisted-living facility.

However, it said two outbreaks at the Ridge Meadows Hospital had both been declared over.

Wednesday’s statement also addressed a new recommendation from Canada’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam that people wear non-medical masks in situations where they are unable to maintain physical distancing.

“When it is difficult to keep a safe physical distance for an extended period of time – for example, when you are on transit – this is a good way for you to protect those around you,” reads the statement.

“We have to remember that face coverings keep our droplets in and don’t prevent transmission from others. The best ways for us to stay safe is to wash our hands, maintain a safe physical distance from others and keep our ‘rules’ for social interactions top of mind.”

With the province now in Phase 2 of its pandemic restart plan, officials are carefully monitoring tests with a particular eye for new cases of the virus that are not linked to known outbreak clusters.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that residents need to remember to practise social distancing and good hand hygiene as businesses start to operate under a “new normal.”

