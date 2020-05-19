B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday COVID-19 update as province starts to reopen economy

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic Tuesday as the second phase of B.C.’s reopening plan begins.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that residents need to remember to practise social distancing and good hand hygiene as businesses start to operate under a “new normal.”

2:00 B.C. dentist says virtual visits could be key to rebuilding patient trust B.C. dentist says virtual visits could be key to rebuilding patient trust

Restaurants, cafes, pubs, retail and office spaces, personal services, libraries, museums and childcare facilities, along with parks, beaches and recreational facilities, are all allowed to reopen.

“For many, the transition brings anticipation, but it also, for many, brings further apprehension and anxiety,” Henry said.

1:12 How concerned is B.C.’s top doctor about COVID-19 cases heading into phase 2 of restart plan? How concerned is B.C.’s top doctor about COVID-19 cases heading into phase 2 of restart plan?

“Once again, we are still learning new ways of safe social interactions and doing things that we’ve never had to do.”

On Monday, Henry also announced two new COVID-19 deaths in B.C. over a 48-hour period, bringing the death toll in the province to 143.

She also announced 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in B.C. to 2,444.

Henry said there were no new community outbreaks or outbreaks in long-term care homes to report.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from Amy Judd and The Canadian Press