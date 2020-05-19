Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday COVID-19 update as province starts to reopen economy

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 4:56 pm
Coronavirus Outbreak: Two straight days of new cases in single digits
Provincial health officials are reporting two days of new COVID-19 cases in the single digits, but two more deaths. Keith Baldrey has a breakdown of the numbers - and what health officials are saying about the start of phase two of easing restrictions Tuesday.

Health officials are set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic Tuesday as the second phase of B.C.’s reopening plan begins.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that residents need to remember to practise social distancing and good hand hygiene as businesses start to operate under a “new normal.”

B.C. dentist says virtual visits could be key to rebuilding patient trust
B.C. dentist says virtual visits could be key to rebuilding patient trust

Restaurants, cafes, pubs, retail and office spaces, personal services, libraries, museums and childcare facilities, along with parks, beaches and recreational facilities, are all allowed to reopen.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Which B.C. services can start to reopen on Tuesday, May 19?

“For many, the transition brings anticipation, but it also, for many, brings further apprehension and anxiety,” Henry said.

How concerned is B.C.’s top doctor about COVID-19 cases heading into phase 2 of restart plan?
How concerned is B.C.’s top doctor about COVID-19 cases heading into phase 2 of restart plan?

“Once again, we are still learning new ways of safe social interactions and doing things that we’ve never had to do.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Henry also announced two new COVID-19 deaths in B.C. over a 48-hour period, bringing the death toll in the province to 143.

She also announced 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in B.C. to 2,444.

Henry said there were no new community outbreaks or outbreaks in long-term care homes to report.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from Amy Judd and The Canadian Press

