All coronavirus testing at long-term care facilities completed in Kingston region

Provincially mandated testing for the novel coronavirus in long-term care homes has officially been completed in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington area, according to public health.

Testing for the virus at 10 of the region’s long-term care homes was fully complete May 15 and resulted in no positive results.

To date, the Kingston region has seen only one outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, at a long-term care facility, Providence Manor, when one staff member tested positive for the virus.

Later on, a resident at Providence Manor also tested positive for the virus, but it was determined afterwards to be a false positive.

Public health gave kudos to all those involved in the effort to test residents and staff at long-term care homes in the region.

“This is an enormous effort,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health. “This has been a well-oiled machine — all working shoulder to shoulder to protect the most vulnerable in our community and I am very proud of this work.”

On top of testing done at long-term care facilities, public health said it has also completed testing for staff working in emergency child care centres currently running for essential workers. All staff from four facilities have been tested, resulting in no new cases, public health said.

As of Wednesday morning, the KFL&A region has 62 total cases of COVID-19, with 61 of those cases deemed resolved.