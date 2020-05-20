Potentially armed distraught man located by Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna RCMP de-escalated a possibly dangerous situation on May 16.

Around 1:45 p.m., police officers responded to a complaint about a distraught man who may have been in possession of a gun.

The RCMP officers initially could not locate the man and set up a containment area around the 3800 block of Sengar Road.

The RCMP’s Southeast District emergency response team and members of the RCMP police dog service were called in to assist.

“After several hours, the man was located near Springfield Road and Hollywood Road in Kelowna,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, a Kelowna RCMP officer, said in a release.

“Front line officers chose to err on the side of caution and call for the support of the specially trained officers to assist with the potentially high risk incident.

“The matter was resolved without issues.”

The incident is under investigation and no charges have been laid, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

