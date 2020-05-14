Campfire ban lifted for most Central Okanagan areas

Send this page to someone via email

Effective immediately, the ban on wood-burning campfires in many Central Okanagan areas has ended.

However, that does not include within Kelowna’s city limits, where campfires are not permitted at any time.

The campfire ban within most local government fire jurisdictions in the Central Okanagan was put in place on April 3.

Officials were trying to support public health efforts to reduce sources of air pollution, including open burning, during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, the City of West Kelowna said the decision to allow wood-burning campfires brings local fire authorities in line with BC Wildfire campfire regulations in the Kamloops Fire Centre and the reopening of many B.C. parks for day use.

Campfires are once again allowed within the Regional District of Central Okanagan fire protection areas, which include Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilson’s Landing, the City of West Kelowna and districts of Lake Country and Peachland.

All other open burning is prohibited within the Central Okanagan as the season is closed.

Officials are reminding people to carefully extinguish any smoking materials.

Motorists are also reminded not to throw cigarettes from their vehicle.