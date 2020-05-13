Man rushed to Kelowna hospital following crash between scooter, vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A man riding a motorized scooter was rushed to hospital in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon following a collision with a vehicle.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the accident occurred near the intersection of Benvoulin Road and Fisher Road, just after 1 p.m.

Police said the man, believed to be in his 70s, sustained serious injuries.

Kelowna RCMP say the investigation is in its preliminary stages, and that if you witnessed the crash, you are asked to the Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

