Man rushed to Kelowna hospital following crash between scooter, vehicle

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 6:04 pm
Updated May 13, 2020 6:07 pm
Kelowna RCMP say the man riding the scooter, believed to be in his 70s, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
A man riding a motorized scooter was rushed to hospital in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon following a collision with a vehicle.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the accident occurred near the intersection of Benvoulin Road and Fisher Road, just after 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Well-known Oliver resident identified by family as victim of fatal crash on Highway 97

Police said the man, believed to be in his 70s, sustained serious injuries.

Kelowna RCMP say the investigation is in its preliminary stages, and that if you witnessed the crash, you are asked to the Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

