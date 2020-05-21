Menu

Canada

Live updates: Coronavirus in Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 7:00 am
People practice physical distancing in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. .
People practice physical distancing in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Each week, the City of Calgary hosts news conferences on Tuesdays and Thursdays to update citizens on what measures are being taken in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) chief Tom Sampson attend the news conferences to speak to the public and answer questions from the media about the city’s response to COVID-19.

The news conferences, which are typically held at 1 p.m., will be streamed live in this article every Tuesday and Thursday until further notice.

Calgary first declared a state of local emergency on March 15. It was last renewed on May 19, 2020.

