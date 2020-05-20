Menu

Crime

2 outstanding suspects arrested, charged following reported violent robbery in Kingston

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 10:37 am
Kingston police have charged two suspects following a reported violent robbery in the city earlier this week.
Two people wanted in connection with a reported violent robbery that occurred over a week ago in Kingston, Ont., were arrested and charged earlier this week, according to police.

On May 10, a reported robbery took place on Division Street in which police allege a person was assaulted. A weapon was used in the incident, police say, and three people were reportedly involved.

Joshua Scott, 29, was arrested the day after the incident and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

READ MORE: Police arrest Ottawa man for violent robbery at Kingston park last year

Two other suspects were still at large as of last week.

However, on Monday, Kingston police arrested Robert Vanheddegem, 39, and Nina Kerr, 31.

Vanheddegem was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and breaching probation.

Kerr was charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

